With the unfolding drama surrounding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, it was easy to overlook a decision regarding campaign finance that the court handed down this week.
But it's worth a moment to consider — and to celebrate — this decision, in which the high court declined to block a trial judge's ruling requiring some nonprofit groups that place political advertisements to reveal the names of their contributors.
This particular case involves certain kinds of nonprofit organizations, such as "social welfare" organizations and "business league" groups, which carry the IRS designations of 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6), respectively. These organizations do not register as political committees with the Federal Election Commission and have not been required to identify their donors when they advertise for or against political candidates.
The lawsuit that prompted the Supreme Court action stems from a complaint filed with the Election Commission by a campaign-finance organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). The complaint alleged that Crossroads GPS, a conservative nonprofit organization that has spent millions of dollars to boost Republican candidates, was violating federal law by keeping its donors secret.
The Election Commission, which suffers from gridlock these days just like so much of Washington, deadlocked on whether to investigate Crossroads, so CREW sued the commission, and Crossroads, in 2016.
Last month, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in CREW's favor. In her ruling, the judge said that the federal regulation that allowed the anonymous contributions conflicted with federal statute — and that the law should prevail.
With the midterm elections right around the corner, Crossroads went to the Supreme Court for an emergency stay — which Chief Justice John Roberts granted on Saturday, halting the lower court's action. But on Tuesday, the full court vacated Roberts' stay, allowing Howell's ruling to stand. The order from the high court gave no reasons and did not note any dissenting votes.
"This is a great day for transparency and democracy," Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of CREW, told The New York Times in a story about the Supreme Court action. "Three courts, including the Supreme Court, have now rejected Crossroads' arguments for a stay, meaning we're about to know a lot more about who is funding our elections."
And, in fact, it is a good thing that voters now will know more about the groups that are paying for those ads that tell you to vote for or against candidates for federal offices. The high court's actions should allow for a ray or two of sunshine to illuminate the sea of so-called "dark money" that's flooded our electoral politics. (It's worth noting that the decision affects organizations all across the political spectrum, including one called Majority Forward, which backs Democrats.)
Not everyone was celebrating the decision: A piece on The Atlantic's website quoted David Keating, the president of the Institute for Free Speech, as saying that the decision could result in the affected organizations simply not spending money in the midterm elections. For those organizations, Keating argued, the decision would have the effect of limiting their speech. But the argument strikes us as hollow: These organizations can still spend money on campaigns, but no longer can do so anonymously. And surely the public benefit of disclosure outweighs any discomfort the organizations might endure.
This could be a temporary victory for transparency, however. For one thing, the original case remains under appeal. For another, as Ellen Weintraub, the vice chairwoman of the Election Commission noted, it would be a surprise if clever lawyers weren't already hard at work looking for loopholes in the case.
In the meantime, though, if you've ever wondered just who's paying for that ad urging you to contact your representative or senator about the latest outrage, now you have a shot at finding out. Better act fast, though. (mm)