Oregon voters love to tinker with the state's constitution — hardly an election goes by without a constitutional amendment (or two or three or five) on the ballot.
And certainly, there is good cause, from time to time, to update the document that outlines the fundamental structure of the state's government, especially considering the constitution was first adopted in 1857.
But, still, constitutional amendments need to clear a higher bar than mere statutory measures: After all, we're talking about changing the constitution — and once a provision is ensconced in that document, it can be difficult to remove or fix. The Legislature cannot amend the constitution. That can be done only through a vote of the people.
So that's one measuring stick voters can use to determine the merits of proposed constitutional amendments. Here's another one: Does the proposed constitutional amendment appear to be so narrowly constructed as to benefit one particular interest? If so, that's a red flag for voters as they consider how to vote on the measure.
The November ballot has two constitutional amendments that deal with taxation issues: Measure 103 would add a section to the constitution to prohibit the state or any local government from adopting any sort of tax or fee on the sale of groceries.
The other constitutional amendment regarding taxes on the November ballot is Measure 104, which would expand the kinds of bills that are defined as "revenue raising" and which would therefore require a three-fifths majority of the Legislature to pass. Measure 104 is a tough call, and we'll return to that in another editorial.
In the meantime, Oregon voters should reject Measure 103.
Measure 103, of course, is a direct response to another ill-considered ballot measure — 2016's Measure 97, which would have levied a 2.5 percent tax on the gross receipts of Oregon's largest corporations. That measure, which voters decisively (and properly) defeated, 59 percent to 41 percent, would have hit grocery stores, which work on slim profit margins, particularly hard. The campaign over Measure 97 was the most expensive ballot-measure battle in state history.
So you can understand why grocers in particular would be intrigued by the notion of permanently (well, as permanently as Oregon voters allow) writing into the state's constitution a ban against taxing groceries.
But it's a bad idea to create tax policy through ballot measures — and it's a particularly bad idea to single out one specific area to exempt from taxes. If Measure 103 passes, you can be sure that other sectors of the economy will step up to the ballot box to try their luck with tax-exemption measures.
In addition, the wording of Measure 103 is vague enough to raise concerns. The measure bans taxes, fees of other assessments on "the sale or distribution of groceries or for the privilege of selling or distributing groceries."
(The measure defines "groceries" as "any raw or processed food or beverage intended for human consumption except alcoholic beverages, marijuana products, and tobacco products.")
The measure doesn't stop there, though. It adds another clause that potentially is large enough for any number of sharp lawyers to explore: It defines "sales and distribution of groceries" as "any transaction for the sale, purchase, distribution, or transfer of groceries sold, distributed, transferred to, or purchased, or received from" individuals or entities. Expect many more entities beyond farms and grocery stores to argue that they, too, are involved in the sale or distribution of groceries and that they also should be exempt from taxes.
Part of the reason why voters are confronted with ballot measures like these is that state leaders have shown little appetite for either the kind of tax reform regarding revenue or the spending discipline required to control the state's budget. Measure 103 wouldn't make those tasks any easier — but without fiscal leadership from Salem, expect to see many more of these measures lining up for a spot on the ballot. (mm)