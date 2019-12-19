As We See It: Increase funding for children's advocacy centers

As a legislator, and as the director of a local children’s advocacy center, we have made careers out of protecting children from abuse, improving the child welfare system, and ensuring children have access to healing services.
That is why it is our priority to increase funding for children’s advocacy centers in the 2020 legislative session. A modest $3 million investment in these centers will mean more children have access to specialized services. This will improve long- and short-term outcomes for children who have been abused. We can’t afford not to make this investment.
Today, we have the opportunity to do more for our kids. In 2018, 84,200 reports of abuse were made to the DHS child abuse hotline, over 43,300 reports were referred for investigation and 36,460 child protective services assessments were completed. This is a dramatic increase from 2015.
Across Oregon, 21 children’s advocacy centers seek to answer this call. In Linn and Benton counties, our families are well served by the ABC House.
But we can’t do it alone. In 2020 the Oregon Legislature will again consider making an increased investment in our children’s advocacy centers. Currently, only 17% of children’s advocacy centers’ budgets are comprised of state dollars. Increasing the state investment by $3 million would mean that state dollars would make up 28% of current budgets — and most importantly, it would mean that 15% more kids would have access to services at a children’s advocacy center.
When abuse is suspected, children are brought to a children’s advocacy center, where they can receive a child-friendly medical exam, forensic interview and even follow-up healing services like family and individual counseling. All in one place, all from the most qualified professionals.
Children’s advocacy centers also act as a resource for overworked and underpaid DHS caseworkers. These workers rely on the expertise of the centers when making determinations about whether abuse is occurring. Centers also play a key role in each county’s multidisciplinary response team — working with community partners like district attorneys, schools, DHS and law enforcement to provide a coordinated, tailored response to each child and their family. In addition, these centers are crucial to providing the timely, comprehensive and child-focused examinations required by Karly’s Law.
But what happens when a lack of resources means centers aren’t able to answer the call?
Children are instead taken to an emergency room, where they might receive a medical exam from a busy emergency room physician, who likely is not to be trained in the subspecialty of child abuse medicine and forensic examinations. The child also might be forced to tell their story over and over again — at the police station, to teachers, to parents, and to other well-meaning yet undertrained adults who don’t realize that asking a child to repeat the worst thing that’s ever happened to them is actually impeding their chance at receiving justice.
When the response to abuse is quick, effective and appropriate, children have better long-term outcomes. Child advocacy centers are essential to this response, yet the vast majority of kids facing abuse can’t access the centers. In 2017, only about one-fourth of DHS child abuse investigations involved a children’s advocacy center.
This lack of access is largely due to a lack of funding. On average, only 17% of centers’ budgets is comprised of state dollars. Children’s Advocacy Centers, despite providing statutorily mandated services such as Karly’s Law exams, rely heavily on private fundraising and community donors. These options are neither sustainable nor reliable, particularly in more rural communities where the donor base is limited.
We can’t ignore this issue. Every child deserves access to the top-level care that is provided at a children’s advocacy center. Increasing state funding to these centers by $3 million will correspond with 1,220 additional children being able to access services.
We must do more for our kids, and we must do it now.
Sen. Sara Gelser was sworn into the Oregon House in 2005, and was elected to the Oregon State Senate in 2014. She currently serves as the chair of the Senate Human Services Committee
Jenny Gilmore-Robinson has served as the executive director of ABC House since 2012.