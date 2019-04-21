In the first class I ever took about how to edit newspaper copy, the professor made a point of anointing two volumes as the high holy tomes of the profession: The old testament, he said, was Webster's New World College Dictionary.
The new testament, he said, was the Associated Press Stylebook.
This is undoubtedly why this completely fallacious image has stuck with me ever since: I liked to imagine that when it became necessary to make changes or additions to the AP Stylebook, the style gurus (almost certainly dressed in ornate robes) would descend from their aerie, with their changes written on stone tablets that would be nestled in their arms, and make the pronouncements from a balcony high above the bustling main AP newsroom in New York City: You know, "The Ten Commandments" by way of "Spotlight."
Well, the style gurus of the AP once again have descended from their lofty perch: The new edition of the AP Stylebook is due next month. I no longer have to wait for the print edition: As a subscriber to the online edition, I get early access to these changes. (I also have access to the Stylebook on my smartphone — one word, not two, thank you — which has made me so insufferable at parties that I never get invitations anymore.)
It's always interesting to scour the long list of changes that the Stylebook editors issue every so often: To some extent, the areas that have been heavily revised are signals about the issues that have dominated national discussion. The new edition, for example, has a lengthy and thoughtful discussion about race-related coverage. The section about marijuana has been greatly expanded over recent years, and I learned something new: Some people prefer to use the word "cannabis" because of arguments that the term "marijuana" was popularized in the United States in the early 20th century to stoke anti-Mexican sentiment. Also, AP style experts have relented and now will allow the term "budtender" (an employee of a dispensary who interacts with and sells products to customers) in limited use.
The new edition includes a listing for "Medicare for All," which answers the burning question many of us have about this: Should we capitalize the word "All?" (Yes. Also, quote marks for the first reference.)
Other changes feel more like the AP editors have finally relented to the dictates of popular usage: For example, the word "data" now will take singular verbs and pronouns when writing for general audiences. In scientific and academic writing, plural verbs and pronouns are preferred, and there's a reason for that: "Data," after all, is plural. The singular is "datum." But most writers treat data as a singular term.
Other changes will prompt considerable hand-wringing among grammar gurus. For example, the new guidance on when to hyphenate compound modifiers will allow reporter Bennett Hall and me to resume our lengthy debate on that issue. Interestingly, dual heritage phrases such as African American or Italian American no longer will require hyphens. And hyphens no longer are required when designating grade levels: It's now OK to write about a fourth grade student without using a hyphen. In a change that will require some recalibration of my brain, words that have a double-e combination (preempted, reelected) no longer take a hyphen. (The preferred spelling of "hand-wringing" still requires a hyphen.)
The change that will require the most adjustment among newspaper writers and editors, however, could be this one: In most cases now, percentages will use the % sign. So, for example, where we used to write that there's a 50 percent chance of rain, we now write that there's a 50% chance of rain. On the surface, this makes a certain amount of sense — it's six letters shorter, and it costs us money to bring you all these letters. But in my case at least, it flies against a lifetime of usage. It will take me considerable time to adjust to this ruling. In fact, I estimate that this change this year could add as much as 1 percent to my workload as I rework sentences to abide with the new ruling — I mean, 1%. (The Stylebook also offers an important tip that math-challenged journalists sometimes forget: A percentage point is not the same thing as a percent.)
Of course, language is a dynamic thing that to some extent must adapt and change with the times: Otherwise, it never would be necessary to produce new editions of dictionaries or, for that matter, style guides.
But there is good news to be found in these revisions to the AP Stylebook, areas in which the editors have not yet given in to foolish popular demand: "Health care," for example, remains two words. Amen to that. (mm)