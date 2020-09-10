Paul F. deLespinasse: In defense of Yale's affirmative action program

Since any action might be badly motivated, antidiscrimination rules destroy our power to protect ourselves from sanctions because we can't tell what actions are illegal. In effect they authorize government officials to impose sanctions arbitrarily on people and organizations.

Congress is only authorized to enact laws. The part of the Civil Rights Act which Yale's alleged discrimination violates should be considered unconstitutional because it is a rule of motivation rather than a rule of action, which means that it isn't law at all.

Public primary and secondary schools are different. Students aren't in a voluntary association with such schools, since parents have a legal duty to send them there (or to a suitable private school). Public schools are operated by government-as-trustee for children, a role in which it owes an equal duty to all beneficiaries of the trust. Discriminating between children would be an abuse of trust, which cannot be deemed authorized by the Constitution.

But Yale, like all other private and public universities, should be legally free to admit students on whatever basis — including affirmative action programs — it deems appropriate.

The wisdom of affirmative action programs is an entirely separate issue. There are excellent arguments on both sides of this question, and each university should remain free to make its own decisions here.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

