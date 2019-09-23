Here are excerpts from selected editorials that have recently appeared in other Oregon newspapers:
The Medford Mail Tribune, Sept. 18, on federal financial support:
Rural counties in Western states have fought for years to receive reasonable compensation for the vast swaths of federal land within their borders. Members of Congress spend considerable time convincing their colleagues from urban districts on the East Coast that they have an obligation to help Western counties provide the public services they take for granted.
A bipartisan coalition of the U.S. senators from Oregon, Idaho and Colorado has proposed legislation that would reauthorize federal payments to rural counties for 10 years. The only puzzling thing about this is that it wasn't done years ago.
The legislation doesn't specify how much money counties would get each year — that's up to each Congress to decide — but it would avoid the need to fight over whether to renew the payments at all.
The legislation introduced last week addresses the Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) program, which has sent federal money to 1,900 counties in 49 states for more than 40 years. The significance of these payments varies widely depending on how much federal land lies in a given county.
The federal government owns 48% of the land in Jackson County, and it pays no property taxes on any of it. That puts the county at a disadvantage when it comes to funding law enforcement and other services. Jackson County has received varying amounts under the program — as little as $48,631 in 2000, and $1.8 million this year — and 79% of that goes to the Sheriff's Office, Community Justice and the District Attorney's Office.
PILT payments are separate from the Secure Rural Schools program, which compensates counties for declines in shared income from timber sales on federal land. Winning approval of those payments, too, is a continual struggle for Western senators, and Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have joined with Idaho Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch to propose an endowment fund that would make the Secure Rural Schools program permanent.
As the sponsors indicate, this is not a partisan issue. The financial stability of rural, historically timber-reliant counties depends on the federal government living up to its responsibilities.
Medical help for families
The Eugene Register-Guard, Sept. 18, on a new medical campus guest house used for families in need:
Recently, a dozen families checked in at the new PeaceHealth guest house at the RiverBend medical campus in Springfield. Those families had a child with serious health issues receiving treatment at the hospital, and a free room at the guest house lets them stay close.
Eugene-Springfield is lucky to have top-notch medical facilities where desperately sick kids and adults can receive treatment. Patients can come from 50 miles away or more, and as the distance lengthens, it becomes increasingly unfeasible for a family to travel back and forth to be with a family member. For people in more rural communities who must burn a lot of gas to reach the care they need during a very stressful situation, having a resource like the guest house alleviates some of that stress and some cost.
PeaceHealth SacredHeart Medical Center raised $8.4 million to build it. It has 20 rooms that each can hold six family members at no cost. Half is for families of adult patients and half is a Ronald McDonald House for families of children receiving treatment at the hospital. The guest house replaces one that had operated for years at the PeaceHealth hospital by the University of Oregon campus.
"It's a beautiful house," said Jessica Jarratt Miller, chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon & SW Washington. "This is the first new Ronald McDonald House program that we've opened in more than two decades in Oregon."
This is the fourth Ronald McDonald House in Oregon. The others are in Portland (two) and Bend.