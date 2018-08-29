Among Republicans, polling shows President Trump has 88 peercent support. In the world of politics, that’s what keeps Congressional Republicans in line. Conventional wisdom suggests that a vote against Trump will be used to threaten naysayers with defeat in the next election. But will it?
What if a majority of Republicans in the House and Senate decided to stop supporting the Trump agenda? What message would that send to Republican voters. On the one hand, it might arouse their ire, resulting in electoral defeat. On the other hand, it might suggest that Trump is not the leader they thought he was because he can’t sell his ideas and programs to his own party’s members of Congress, gaining support for the rebellious legislators.
Frankly, I think, with all the other problems emanating from the White House, voters would abandon Trump and support their elected representatives. It sure would be interesting to see that theory put to the test.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (Aug. 27)