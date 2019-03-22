I followed the recent letters to the editor concerning John Rosemond’s column and decided to respond.
The foundation for a stable healthy society is the stable healthy family. This is what JR promotes in his column and it is a message worth repeating. You can judge a tree by its fruit and the tree that JR speaks of bore good fruit. The point JR is making is that children parented the “old school” way were able to transition into adulthood and become reasonably stable, responsible adults. In other words, it bore good fruit.
When we compare this to what is going on in our society today; mass shootings by young people, teen depression and suicide, teachers and education workers being assaulted, and the list goes on. One has to ask “what’s gone wrong” that our system is creating more violent malcontents than in times past? Which tree did this bad fruit come from?
Even though those who invented the new parenting style decades ago did not set out to create chaos, it has, and what we see is the law of unintended consequences at work. When this style of parenting is combined with the denigration and marginalizing of the family and marriage it is a destructive cocktail.
You can judge a tree by its fruit and I am having a difficult time finding progress in the progressive agenda which seems less like civil discourse and more like silence the opposition.
Thank you for John Rosemond’s column.
Ross Wootan
Albany (March 22)