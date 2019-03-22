Last month I marched. I marched in Salem with nearly 5,000 other educators calling for full funding of education because I work in the classroom every day and I see the crisis.
Things have gotten so bad that KGW TV has been doing an ongoing investigation. I work as a special education assistant in Albany and I’m here to tell you, they are right. It’s a crisis. There are seven students in our classroom who have the most extreme behaviors in our school. Many of our kids have at least one incarcerated parent. They have a lot of stress and trauma in their lives, and we do not have a school counselor. There are only two or three in the entire district.
Not having appropriate personnel in our schools — school nurses, special education teachers and assistants, and school counselors — is overwhelming. More of our students are coming to school to get emotional and physical needs met because those needs aren’t being met at home. Kids can’t get math, science or reading until they have their basic needs met. We have to show our kids that there is more to life than the prison pipeline.
We are on the front lines. We see these kids and families struggling. But we can’t give them the resources they need because we don’t have the funding. Then we see on the news that school funding is being cut even more. We need full funding for schools now because our kids can’t wait.
Shannon Billman
Albany (March 22)