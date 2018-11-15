How fortunate to live a state of near blue. The beauty of the landscape, the entrancement of our blue sky, diversity of white clouds prisoning the sunrays and contrasting with our green landscape!
Yes, how fortunate to live a state with many others of kind, in a state of near blue. Those with intuitiveness and wisdom to foresee a threat of deceit, and yet similar devotion to our planets ecology, climate and fairness of provision and culture.
Yet, as I look upon that dispersed along our roadsides there’s still bluer to be realized!
Will Godfrey
Albany (Nov. 14)