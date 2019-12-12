Froma Harrop: Paul Volcker was a great man

Under President Bill Clinton, taxes were raised and budget deficits turned to surpluses. There was even talk of eliminating the national debt altogether.

Then George W. Bush became president. Again, Wall Street was turned loose; taxes were cut; and federal spending took off. The Bush presidency ended with a financial meltdown leading to the worst recession since the Great Depression.

Entering office with an economy in ruins, President Barack Obama named Volcker chair of his Economic Recovery Advisory Board. There Volcker pushed for the Dodd-Frank regulatory overhaul. That included the Volcker Rule, which curtailed the banks' ability to take risks with the depositors' money.

President Donald Trump is following his Republican predecessors' path of slashing taxes, accelerating spending and pushing for financial deregulation. Despite a strong economy — for the time being, anyway — deficits are skyrocketing.

In an interview a year ago with Barron's, Volcker explained why the U.S. debt can't continue its explosive growth. "Someday confidence is lost," he said. "The longer the imbalance lasts, the more difficult it is to correct." He said that deficits can be good for business, enabling them to invest abroad and import more freely. "But eventually it breaks down," hurting small manufacturers.