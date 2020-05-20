Froma Harrop: Pandemic makes end-of-life care harder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just lost a dear elderly friend to cancer. Home hospice workers kept him comfortable. He spent his final weeks watching spring unfold in the outdoor Eden he had nurtured for decades. He died peacefully at night with me present.

My friend's death had little to do with COVID-19. One can say that he was spared the trauma of getting hit by that deadly virus in the jaws of a pandemic. He wasn't among the tragic thousands who died at home without medical attention. Nor did he pass away alone in a hospital that wouldn't let loved ones in for fear of spreading the virus. His nurses didn't have to FaceTime with loved ones to help them say goodbye.

But even so-called good deaths have been harder to achieve in the age of the coronavirus. When my friend exhibited signs of a stroke, I had to weigh the dangers of sending him to a hospital, where he might have gotten infected, over not attending to a possible health crisis.

I did call 911. As it turned out, he hadn't had a stroke (or COVID). Tests found evidence that the cancer's return affected speech. Reducing his calcium levels cleared up much of the immediate problem.