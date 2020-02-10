Froma Harrop: Inequality of effort mars Valentine's Day
COMMENTARY

Froma Harrop: Inequality of effort mars Valentine's Day

{{featured_button_text}}

My friend in Omaha, Nebraska, assures me that a disturbing phenomenon once focused on the coasts has invaded the heartland. He speaks of young couples where the woman is nicely dressed and her male date or mate is in slob mode. The women are neat and stylish, often wearing some (or a lot of) makeup, but their male partners are in soiled sweatshirts and baggy jeans, hems dragging on the floor.

This is a sign of gross inequality. It flashes a disparity of effort. The women are trying, and the men are not.

Some may regard this discourse on dress as superficial and frivolous. Feminists haven't landed on the issue, perhaps for that reason — or perhaps out of an aversion to commenting on a woman's appearance, whether shaming or acclaiming. But as one sensitive to female dignity, this reeks of women working so much harder than men to achieve, I assume, the same goals.

And it is never more glaring than on Valentine's Day. That's when nice restaurants sparkle with hearts and festivity. The women enter dressed for celebration. Their men are attired for casual Friday — if they've tried even that hard.

I've seen worse. I've seen young women in cocktail dresses, heels and dangly earrings sitting across from boys in athletic shoes, their shirttails flapping, and, of course, no jacket.

Excused from the discussion are most gay men of my acquaintance. They tend to dress carefully and often with style. And that is why so many women, gay or straight, enjoy going out to dinner with them. I recall meeting a beautifully groomed gay friend at a bar area and having to peel him away from the single ladies gushing at him. Made me smile and think, "If only the straight guys understood."

The gay difference is the formula fueling the enduring "Queer Eye" series on Netflix. In each episode, five gay men try to rehabilitate a disheveled individual. My favorite makeovers are those performed on straight fellows who can't get a job, a girl or their parents' approval. Some must be taught how to shave. The end result is a guy who seems not just sophisticated but grown-up.

I sometimes wonder whether these boy-men even comprehend the benefits of making an effort. I know an elderly gentleman of average looks who dresses in a blazer and tie whenever he flies. When he stands at the rear of the plane waiting for a restroom, female flight attendants surround him to say how grateful they are to see a well-dressed passenger. That he's in economy class matters not.

By the way, this isn't necessarily about formality. I've seen male ranchers look spectacular on a Saturday night in pressed jeans and a spotless shirt.

What caused this inequality? Here's one theory. Media in recent decades have feasted on storylines in which a sloppy male character, because of his other virtues, wins the affection of a foxy beauty. Note that the female prize, even if she's in jeans, is always superbly groomed.

Nowadays, pictures of celebrity weddings show the groom's shirttails hanging — a sign of conspicuous disrespect — while the bride is draped in a zillion-dollar white creation. Heaven knows how much time she spent on her hair.

In America, women have long been a civilizing influence. How did they let the gap in male vs. female effort grow so wide? Some may blame it on sexual discrimination, others on feminism. I believe the women's tolerance plays a part.

Come Valentine's Day, there's one thing you surely will not see: a young, elegantly attired man next to a young woman in dirty jeans, an old T-shirt and running shoes. Think about it.

Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop

Follow Froma Harrop on Twitter @FromaHarrop. She can be reached at fharrop@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!
Columnists

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!

It's an amazing time to be an American. The average American is wealthier, safer, and more comfortable than at any other point in our history. Things aren't perfect, though. Our suburban street corners are plagued by child criminals running illegal businesses. But don't worry. Your friendly neighborhood bureaucrat is on it. Local officials are hard at work shutting down and imposing large ...

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost
Columnists

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost

President Trump is still on his victory lap after Republican members of the U.S. Senate decided to overlook his egregious abuse of power and let him remain as president, but other scandals in the most scandalous of administrations continue on. Trump claimed a small victory in one of those, too, with an appellate court ruling Friday that individual members of Congress cannot sue him for ...

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products
Columnists

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products

The eye shadow kit for children, "Princess Girl's All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette," is a talc-based makeup product. It includes a mirror, multicolor eye shadows, lip glosses, blushes - and more than 4 million asbestos fibers per gram of eye shadow. In mid-January, the Environmental Working Group, a national nonprofit organization, issued an alert about this product, urging retailers, ...

+2
Commentary: Anti-Asian panic is spreading like a virus
Columnists

Commentary: Anti-Asian panic is spreading like a virus

The images out of Wuhan are chilling. In the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, health officials in white hazmat suits hover over the body of a victim. Crowds of ordinary people, their faces obscured by surgical masks, try to carry on as normal. As the United States, Australia, Russia, Japan and many other countries announce travel restrictions to and from China, it was only a matter of ...

+7
Mary Schmich: Everyone, even You Know Who, will be forgotten. But maybe not what they've done
Columnists

Mary Schmich: Everyone, even You Know Who, will be forgotten. But maybe not what they've done

  • Updated

A few days ago a former colleague texted me from a Chicago coffeehouse to say she was sitting near an elderly, disheveled man she initially thought might be homeless. She'd studied him for a few moments before a shocking truth hit her. He was a former Chicago alderman, once powerful and feared, the stuff of daily news, a legend in his not-so-distant time. But no, she thought. Could this really ...

+10
Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump

  • Updated

In defecting from the Republican pack to support the impeachment of Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney gave what will be remembered as one of the most important speeches in U.S. history. It is a speech that will forever affix itself to the tarnished legacy of this corrupt president. "The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival," Romney declared from the Senate ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News