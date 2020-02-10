Froma Harrop: Inequality of effort mars Valentine's Day

My friend in Omaha, Nebraska, assures me that a disturbing phenomenon once focused on the coasts has invaded the heartland. He speaks of young couples where the woman is nicely dressed and her male date or mate is in slob mode. The women are neat and stylish, often wearing some (or a lot of) makeup, but their male partners are in soiled sweatshirts and baggy jeans, hems dragging on the floor.

This is a sign of gross inequality. It flashes a disparity of effort. The women are trying, and the men are not.

Some may regard this discourse on dress as superficial and frivolous. Feminists haven't landed on the issue, perhaps for that reason — or perhaps out of an aversion to commenting on a woman's appearance, whether shaming or acclaiming. But as one sensitive to female dignity, this reeks of women working so much harder than men to achieve, I assume, the same goals.

And it is never more glaring than on Valentine's Day. That's when nice restaurants sparkle with hearts and festivity. The women enter dressed for celebration. Their men are attired for casual Friday — if they've tried even that hard.

I've seen worse. I've seen young women in cocktail dresses, heels and dangly earrings sitting across from boys in athletic shoes, their shirttails flapping, and, of course, no jacket.