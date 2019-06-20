Today is the first day of summer (the season officially starts at 8:54 a.m. Pacific), but if you've been driving around the mid-valley's back roads at all over the past few weeks, you likely already have seen this traditional sign of the season: A slow-moving farm vehicle lumbering down the road, right in front of your vehicle.
Because you use common sense when you drive, you know just what to do in this situation: You slow down and wait patiently for a chance to pass, when it's legal and safe. And you send a friendly wave to the operator of the farm rig as you pass, because you understand how important agriculture is to the mid-valley — and because you understand that those drivers aren't thrilled at the prospect of traveling slowly down a busy road.
But sometimes it becomes essential for farmers to travel between fields at harvest time. So they gingerly move their slow-rolling stock onto a public road and hope that somebody in a hurry doesn't slam into them from behind.
It's not an unreasonable fear: Every year in Oregon, at a rate of about once a week, a crash involves farm equipment. In 2017, for example, the state Department of Transportation counted 42 crashes involving farm equipment. Those crashes resulted in one fatality and 32 injuries.
And the number of these crashes is rising: In 2013, for example, ODOT tallied just 26 such crashes, resulting in 11 injuries and no deaths.
Our hunch is that the increase in these wrecks is a function of distracted driving: If you're driving in a stretch of road with a 55 mph speed limit and whip around a corner to see a farm vehicle moving at 25 mph dead ahead, you don't have a lot of time to slow down, even if you're keeping your eyes on the road. A car driving 55 mph covers the distance of a football field in about 5 seconds. That's not a lot of time to slow down.
But if you're reading a text on your cellphone or otherwise distracted, you might lose vital seconds. You might be driving on a rural road instead of the interstate, but the law still applies: Keep your hands off your phone.
And the fact of the matter is that traffic even on rural roads is steadily increasingly throughout Oregon, and especially in the mid-valley as farm stands and other agritourism attractions blossom.
This is part of the reason why we were pleased to see the Legislature pass a measure, House Bill 3213, sponsored by mid-valley Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis and Sherrie Sprenger. The bill, which awaits a signature from Gov. Kate Brown, would create a pilot program to allow local governments to establish safety corridors on county roads.
Under the pilot program, five counties would be selected; the board of commissioners in each of those counties would be able to select a stretch of highway, from 2 to 10 miles in length, in which the fines for traffic offenses would be doubled.
It's the same sort of approach that worked for years on stretches of road such as Highway 34 between Interstate 5 and Corvallis. There's no reason to think it couldn't be effective on particularly dangerous stretches of county roads.
But it'll be years before we see results from this private program. In the meantime, there's something you can do to help make sure our rural roads are safe, and you don't have to wait for anyone to declare a safety corridor: Drive this summer as if there could be a slow-moving farm vehicle just around the next curve. Keep distractions while you're driving at a minimum. Be patient as you await your turn to pass those farm vehicles. Don't pass until you're absolutely certain that you can do so safely.
And one last thing, as we've mentioned before: If you enjoy the crops and other goods that these farmers put on your table, don't forget that friendly wave as you pass them. (mm)