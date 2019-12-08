Commentary: Wrong approach to North Korea

Complete denuclearization could be achieved only by invading and occupying the country, a very unattractive option.

We deterred the Soviet Union from attacking us for 40 years. There is no reason why we couldn't deter North Korea. Its leaders understand that U.S. retaliation for any attack would destroy North Korea.

Previous administrations of both parties assumed that we needed to cure the North Korea problem rather than managing it. The Trump administration continues to profess its intent to cure the problem.

But Trump's correspondence and meetings with Kim Jong-un have confused the situation in a way that could turn out to be helpful. Like Inspector Jacques Clouseau, an incompetent detective who always gets his man in the “Pink Panther” movies, Mr. Trump may have solved the North Korea problem.

For practical purposes the United States has backed off from the impossible goal of curing the problem. We appear to be edging towards recognizing that there is no cure for this "disease" and that we must learn how to manage it.