Commentary: If Trump's innocent, why is he acting so guilty?

Sometimes we can clarify our thinking by examining questions from a different angle.

Those seeking to impeach Donald Trump have produced plausible evidence that he has done something very wrong.

His defenders employ three arguments. They deny that something happened. Then they admit it happened, but deny it was wrong. Finally, they admit it was wrong, but maintain it wasn't wrong enough to warrant impeachment.

Defenders also argue that Democrats have wanted to get rid of Trump from the very beginning of his administration, which is clearly true. But this has no bearing on whether his behavior now justifies doing what they have wanted to do all along.

Instead of looking at it this way, let's do a thought experiment. We'll assume that Mr. Trump has done absolutely nothing wrong. Then let's see if his observable behavior is compatible with this hypothesis.

Trump refuses to release his income tax forms. If he has done nothing wrong, why would he do this? Claims that his returns are being audited might be true of the last year or two, but why won't he release tax forms from previous years? For that matter, why can't returns still being audited be released?