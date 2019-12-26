Commentary: Don't fall for conspiracy theories

This latter resembles claims that Franklin D. Roosevelt knew Pearl Harbor would happen and wanted an excuse to get the U.S. into World War II.

Interestingly, the death of FDR himself elicited conspiracy theories: He committed suicide. He was assassinated by shooting. He was assassinated by poisoning. Winston Churchill did it. Zionists did it. The international bankers did it.

And then, we have people who claim Americans never landed on the moon.

Meanwhile, the Soviet KGB "discovered" that the CIA invented AIDS.

Some conspiracy theories just might be true, though they rarely are. The better ones are carefully designed to be plausible.

Official versions of major events are not always true, though they usually are. They often have loose ends, again since reality is complicated and messy.

Our best strategy for remaining sane is to ignore conspiracy theories and regard their propagators as probable cranks. And we should always ask if it would make any difference to our own lives if the czar had really faked his own overthrow or Queen Elizabeth I had written the plays supposedly written by Shakespeare.

Paul F. deLespinasse of Corvallis is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and Computer Science at Adrian College. His most recent book is "Beyond Capitalism: A Classless Society With (Mostly) Free Markets." His columns have appeared in newspapers in Michigan, Oregon, and a number of other states. This column originally appeared in NewsMax.

