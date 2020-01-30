As We See It: (Mis)understanding Medicare Advantage


Richard Behan’s letters to the editor complaining about a Samaritan Health Services bill (Mailbag, Dec. 22 and Jan. 5) provide food for thought. We agree that medical billing is confusing, opaque and often does not add up. Imagine any other part of our lives where we tolerate not knowing, even within 500%, the charges for a common medical procedure such as an injection.

Of all the players in this drama, Samaritan’s role is perhaps the least enviable. They are caught between a public which is nearing mutiny over health care cost and trying to keep their facilities open in the face of their own increasing cost of operation. Without a uniform payment process, many medical interactions result in a financial tug-of-war between insurance, billing office, providers and patients.

Medicare Advantage organizations, or MAOs for short, are private insurance contractors that some say add to the general cost and complexity in this tug-of-war. They are funded by taxpayer dollars through Medicare and beneficiary premiums. MAOs presently enroll one-third of the total national Medicare population. They continue to expand because they are designed to be profitable to the sellers of these plans. But as a privatized version of Medicare, patients can sometimes be unclear about their recourse when they receive a denial of service or a surprisingly large bill.

In 2018, the Office of the Inspector General issued its first-ever public report on the outcome of Medicare Advantage appeals. The study found that less than 1% of beneficiaries used the appeals process. By not appealing, beneficiaries may go without requested services or pay out-of-pocket, or the provider may not be paid for the service.

Among the reasons cited for beneficiaries and medical providers not appealing were MAOs “sending out incomplete or incorrect information about the appeals process” and medical provider and beneficiary frustration with a time-consuming, complex process.

MAOs are costly spenders of taxpayer dollars. The Office of the Inspector General reports that “despite the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) efforts to educate MAOs about persistent problems” in previous audits, similar problems persist. Fines of up to $1 million by CMS have corrected some violations, but repeat violations continue.

In 2018, CMS “suspended new enrollment for two MAOs due to serious threats to the health and safety of its beneficiaries.” Despite fines totaling $1.9 million, $6.3 billion of public funds were awarded to MAOs as bonuses in 2018.

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries should consider the option to appeal any denial of services or medical bill for out-of-pocket expenses. Be patient, if time permits, with your MAO’s appeal process. In the inspector general's study of those that did appeal, their denial was overturned 75% of the time. When considering enrolling in an MAO, be diligent in your research, read the contract carefully and ask questions.

Any system in which beneficiaries are unclear of the cost of medical services and/or treatment requires a complex and costly process for approval, can cause harm to patients, create adversarial relations and waste a lot of time and limited financial resources. Samaritan is a vital partner in designing a better system where our community can reliably and efficiently receive the best services possible, for a price we all can afford.

Bruce Thomson, MD, is a semiretired family physician who was a co-owner of a small medical practice in Corvallis for 20 years.

Warren George is a semiretired management consultant specializing in problem analysis and solution.

