As I See It: What I witnessed at our southern border

In January, I traveled to Matamoros, Mexico, the site of the largest refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border, to witness firsthand the impact of the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, also called the Remain in Mexico policy. I’ve visited refugee camps around the world, and the conditions that the U.S. government is forcing these asylum-seekers into are a disgrace to our nation.
The MPP, which would be more aptly named the Migrant Abuse Program, is a violation of U.S. and international law. The program allows the Department of Homeland Security to return applicants for admission to the United States to Mexico, pending their asylum application hearings. Since MPP’s implementation, an estimated 60,000 asylum-seekers have been forced back into Mexico.
In Matamoros, I witnessed roughly 3,000 individuals living in squalor. Half are children. It is so dangerous, the State Department has issued a Level 4 travel advisory — the same as Iran and Syria — for the area. The Mexican cartel operates freely, and kidnapping, violence and sexual assault are rampant. I met one woman who had fled El Salvador who sleeps every single night outside her tent, on the zipper, to protect her daughters from being kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking.
Despite widespread disease, medical care is woefully inadequate. Basic infrastructure is almost nonexistent: Open latrines filled with raw sewage exist immediately next to the contaminated river where families wash their laundry.
Most petitioners are unable to see their court paperwork until the day of their hearing. Approximately 4% of asylum-seekers have a lawyer. Those lucky enough to be in that 4% usually meet their lawyer for the first time on the day of their hearing. They are given, at most, an hour to discuss their case.
Of the 60,000 asylum-seekers sent back to Mexico under the MPP, only 117 have been granted asylum or some other relief.
In short, the Trump administration has intentionally implemented a policy designed to subject asylum-seekers and refugees to such brutal conditions that they give up.
The Obama-era Family Case Management Program (FCMP) used case managers to ensure that individuals complied with their legal obligations. The FCMP was significantly less expensive than detention, costing roughly $36 per person per day. Furthermore, only 2% of individuals in the program failed to appear for their hearings. Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration terminated the FCMP in 2017.
Time and time again, President Trump’s racist and cruel-hearted immigration policies — the Muslim ban, his attacks against DREAMers, family separations and now the MPP — have done nothing to address our broken immigration system. I’ve fought back against this administration’s failed immigration policies.
I am a cosponsor of HR 2662, the Asylum Seeker Protection Act, which would terminate the deplorable MPP program.
I have helped raise more than $36,000, including $5,000 that I matched, to support Kids in Need of Defense, representing separated and unaccompanied minors in court.
I voted for the original DREAM Act in 2010, have supported it every Congress since then, and was proud to vote for it again when Democrats took back the House in 2019.
I also voted for legislation to improve accountability and oversight of DHS and to implement policies to ensure the health and safety of migrants. This legislation passed the House, but when the Senate stripped out those provisions, I voted no.
I have also pushed congressional leadership to pass comprehensive immigration reform to finally fix our broken immigration system.
I hope more members of Congress go to Matamoros to bear witness to these conditions for themselves. Perhaps then Congress will finally have the courage to act.
Peter DeFazio represents Oregon's 4th Congressional District.