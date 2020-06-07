As I See It: The time for change has come

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the unanimous vote came in from the Corvallis City Council to allocate up to $150,000 to fund a bias response initiative that prevents and responds to bias and hate, I wrote to NAACP leaders Angel Harris and Jason Dorsette, “This is what democracy looks like.”

Before nine of us provided public testimony over the telephone, and several more had submitted written testimony, I checked our change.org petition to provide an update. The petition had been online for at least seven months. Last week there were 700 signatures. Today, June 1, it had 3,025 signatures.

Something changed.

My purpose always had been to organize a coalition of members of our community around one goal. I wanted to convene a local action team that modeled the Friends Committee on National Legislation’s organizing model. We’d lobby our nine city councilors and we’d write op-eds. We’d make sure our voices were heard. But getting people to join one of nine action teams wasn’t as easy as I naively thought it might be. Activism requires patience and persistence, and I was running on empty.