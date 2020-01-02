As I See It: Suit fairly compensates counties

Some think that increasing timber harvest will harm the environment. As a Tillamook County commissioner, I am proud to be able to say that when it comes to clean water, habitat restoration and fish recovery, no Oregon County does these things better than Tillamook County.

Our victory in court does not mean we can or should diminish our commitment to our environmental responsibilities. ODF cannot disregard the Endangered Species Act or Clean Water Act, but I feel this jury verdict clearly specifies that the state should not go above and beyond to the detriment of the trust counties.

Timber revenue is but one part of the economic and social sustainability of rural Oregon counties. It must also be understood that jobs in the woods, mills and truck transportation are some of our rural counties' best-paying, fully benefited jobs.

In the state of Oregon, there are over 60,000 forest product industry jobs paying an average of $53,500 a year. This employment adds more than $3.2 billion to the state economy annually. Every county in the state has some economic activity generated by the forest sector. Total wood products sales in Oregon exceeded $10.34 billion in 2016.