As I See It: Outdoors must be open to all
AS I SEE IT

As I See It: Outdoors must be open to all

{{featured_button_text}}

As I crest the hill at Fitton Green before descending into the forest shade of Mulkey Ridge, I feel free. Miles of trail stretch out before me, providing options for meanders and loops to my heart’s content. My appreciation for access to the outdoors and the curative powers of nature has reached an all-time high during this pandemic.

And yet I am more keenly aware than ever that my carefree independence in these natural areas is a privilege that is not shared with all in our community. As racist confrontations on trails and in parks come to light across the country, Corvallis is not spared. The same racism that Christian Cooper encountered in New York City is happening right here in our community, in our natural areas, and on our trails.

When we talk about trails being for ALL people, we sidestep the reality that people of color encounter barriers to the outdoors every day. We must do better.

To my black friends and family who strategize on how to employ defense mechanisms in order to ward off confrontations when outdoors, we are listening to you. To our Spanish-speaking families who arrive at parks to find only English-language signs at the trailheads, we are listening to you. For the child whose dreams of becoming a bird watcher are squashed before they can blossom because of the color of his skin, we are listening to you.

As stewards of trails and open spaces in our community, we have a lot of learning to do. We need to recognize how systems of oppression are perpetuated in our natural areas, and stand against them. We need to deepen our commitment to building equitable access to nature where everyone feels safe and welcome. And we must use our voices to speak against racism, injustice and inequality.

Greenbelt (copy)

Jessica McDonald has been named the director of the Greenbelt Land Trust.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Jessica McDonald of Corvallis is executive director of the Greenbelt Land Trust.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook
Columnists

Commentary: In threatening to shoot rioters, Trump takes a page from George Wallace's playbook

In a tweet about violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man in police custody, President Donald Trump thundered: "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen ... Any difficulty and we will assume control but when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter, as part of its newfound vigilance about Trump's rants, appended a note ...

+3
Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him
Columnists

Commentary: No one put a knee in his neck: A cop tortured and killed George Floyd on camera, yet it took four days to arrest him

  • Updated

Imagine if you killed somebody on your job, and all you got that day was fired. You go into work the next day, return the keycard you swipe every morning when you get on the elevator, pack the things from your desk, toss out whatever food you have in the pantry refrigerator and say goodbye to your co-workers before two security guards escort you out of the building. And, let's just say this ...

Commentary: Twitter flags Trump. Trump throws a tantrum. And the vicious cycle repeats in a fight Jack Dorsey will never win
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter flags Trump. Trump throws a tantrum. And the vicious cycle repeats in a fight Jack Dorsey will never win

You have to hand it to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: He may have been lured into an unwinnable election-year fight with President Donald Trump, but at least he's still throwing punches. Shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday, Trump verbally barreled into the hot flaming mess on the ground in Minneapolis, where protests over the death of George Floyd had turned violent. A bystander's video shows an ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

+10
Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start
Columnists

Commentary: Police need real reform, a fresh start

Over the weekend, what began as a peaceful protest in Madison, Wis., where I served as chief of police for more than 20 years, erupted in violence. A police vehicle was torched, more than 70 businesses were damaged and in some cases looted, and police deployed tear gas and pepper spray. Similar unrest has occurred in dozens of cities across the country as citizens have come together to protest ...

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's dangerous drug of choice

President Donald Trump and I have something in common: we both take the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine. In my case, it's to treat the immune system disorders lupus and arthritis. In his case, it's to make some sort of point about how right he is to tout it as a miracle cure for COVID-19. On May 18, Trump proudly announced that he is taking the drug to stave off the coronavirus, ...

+3
Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents
Columnists

Commentary: Why presidents shouldn't choose their vice presidents

It's clear from Jared Kushner's sticky little fingerprints and crayon scratchings all over the country's domestic and foreign policy that he's President Donald Trump's right-hand man. Why else would Trump put him in charge of Middle East peace, criminal justice reform and the 2020 campaign all at the same time? Kushner follows in a long line of such advisers tracing back to Alexander Hamilton ...

+10
Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing
Columnists

Commentary: What the George Floyd unrest and COVID-19 are revealing

George Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing, and riots have now erupted in cities across our nation. We can blame those police officers who participated in Floyd's murder, and we can blame those looters who have moved well beyond peaceful demonstrations. But real solutions to these problems require that we probe deeper as we try to ...

+2
Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter's refusal to delete Trump's tweets about Lori Klausutis is disgraceful

In July 2001, a 28-year-old woman named Lori Klausutis fell and hit her head on a desk at work in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. She was found dead the next morning. The medical examiner concluded that there was no foul play, and it later turned out that Klausutis had an undiagnosed heart condition. There would be no reason today to publicly discuss this tragic accident, but for the fact that ...

Commentary: Distance learning? Even my students will tell you that's not the future
Columnists

Commentary: Distance learning? Even my students will tell you that's not the future

In the past few weeks, many of my high school students have sent me emails apologizing profusely for not turning in the work I assigned, for not watching the videos I made, and for not responding to the many emails I sent. My 9-year-old son loudly and passionately bemoans yet another Zoom meeting. My teen daughters, who have morphed into nocturnal vampires as this quarantine stretches from ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News