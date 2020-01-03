As I see it: Oregon State isn’t doing enough for its students

It was in late May that the president of Oregon State University, Ed Ray, addressed the OSU community about food insecurity and homelessness on campus. It seems as though he understands full well that students are suffering on OSU’s campus when he stated that: “Of the ​nearly 2,800 OSU students who applied for food assistance and food vouchers in the 2017-18 academic year, 81% met the federal definition of food insecurity.”

This, of course, isn't unique to OSU. In that same letter, Ray cited a study when he stated that: “43% of college students surveyed reported that they felt food insecure in the past 30 days” (although the difference is marginal, the correct figure from that study was 45%).

Hunger isn’t the only problem students are facing at OSU; there are also homeless students. Ray stated in his letter that “158 reported sleeping in a tent, car or homeless shelter in the previous 12 months” — a truly appalling number.