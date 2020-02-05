As I See It: Get to know crosswalk laws
AS I SEE IT

As I See It: Get to know crosswalk laws

{{featured_button_text}}

In direct response to the seeming misunderstanding of basic roadway use laws in Oregon, as evidenced by the letter from Dave Bard published on Jan. 30:

Mr. Bard is correct that in Oregon, a bicycle is considered a vehicle and is awarded the responsibilities that come with that status. However, a person is permitted to ride a bicycle on most of the sidewalks alongside city streets in our state (exceptions do apply — each city has its own rules for that). Most importantly, and to one of the main points in Mr. Bard’s letter, you do not have to dismount your bike to use a crosswalk in Oregon.

The law in Oregon is very clear, and nowhere does it state that one must walk their bike in the crosswalk. Take a look online at Oregon Revised Statute 814.410 for the full text of the law. Whenever entering a crosswalk, a bicycle rider must enter at a walking pace, per ORS 814.410.

The law actually states that a person cannot enter the crosswalk at a sudden speed that “constitutes an immediate hazard” (ORS 814.040). By this rationale, people on mobility devices (bikes, skates, etc.) need to enter the crosswalk at a walking pace. They do not need to dismount.

For the record, Eric Austin was found to be entering a crosswalk at a legal rate of speed when he was struck and killed. You can ask the Benton County DA about that. Eric did not misuse the crosswalk. Evidence showed that the driver who killed Eric was speeding and not watching both sides of the road for crosswalk users.

Additionally, the letter from Mr. Bard brings up another common misunderstanding that regards the midblock crossings that have flashing lights. The lights are called rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs). These lights are meant to enhance safety, but their use is not a requirement for legal use of the crosswalk. Simply put, the lights do not have to be flashing before someone can use the crosswalk.

All crosswalks in Oregon are used the same way: Prior to crossing the street, a person must indicate their intent to cross. To do this, they must extend some part or extension of themselves onto the roadway, as stated in ORS 811.028(4). This can be as simple as starting to step off the curb, or holding your hand forward over the curb, or taking one step off of the curb.

If RRFBs are in place, you can use them to draw attention, but they do not change the fact that there is a painted crosswalk at the location — and if you demonstrate intent to cross, drivers are required to stop if it is safe for them to do so. When crossing, you must give traffic a chance to notice you and yield to you. But you do not have to press the button to turn on those lights, and you do not have to dismount your bicycle.

The public response to recent events has illustrated that many people are underinformed about some very basic laws. I urge people to understand Oregon roadway use laws.

Wendy Byrne mug

Wendy Byrne

Wendy Byrne is president of Corvallis Right of Way and a member of the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Ban the use of high-end calculators that give students 'the edge' on the SAT
Columnists

Commentary: Ban the use of high-end calculators that give students 'the edge' on the SAT

As colleges across the country debate whether to require standardized tests as part of college admissions on account of their perceived bias against low-income students and students of color, there is a built-in bias in SAT test-taking that seemingly no one is talking about. As a high school sophomore, I learned this the hard way last year, when a student I didn't expect to bested me on the ...

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products
Columnists

Commentary: The carcinogens in kids' products

The eye shadow kit for children, "Princess Girl's All-in-One Deluxe Makeup Palette," is a talc-based makeup product. It includes a mirror, multicolor eye shadows, lip glosses, blushes - and more than 4 million asbestos fibers per gram of eye shadow. In mid-January, the Environmental Working Group, a national nonprofit organization, issued an alert about this product, urging retailers, ...

+2
Commentary: 'Doomsday Clock' keeps winding down
Columnists

Commentary: 'Doomsday Clock' keeps winding down

Good morning, earthlings. It is now 2020 and your wake-up call is being administered. In this case, the call has been delivered by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which since 1947 has set its "Doomsday Clock" to reflect global security conditions. On Jan. 23, the group moved the clock's hands ahead to just one hundred seconds from midnight. That's 20 seconds closer than the two-minute ...

Commentary: Trump's conservative overhaul of Medicaid is a loser all around
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's conservative overhaul of Medicaid is a loser all around

  • Updated

American voters consistently name health care as one of the issues they care about most heading into the presidential election. That's bad news for President Donald Trump, who gets bad marks on health issues after his party's attempt to gut the Affordable Care Act failed and backfired. Instead of changing strategies, though, he is doubling down on unpopular policies. On Thursday, officials ...

Commentary: Crying foul over the 'Python Bowl'
Columnists

Commentary: Crying foul over the 'Python Bowl'

For football fans, the biggest day of the year is right around the corner. For pythons in Florida, their days are numbered. In a grotesque twist on the Super Bowl, Florida wildlife officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are promoting a spectacle called the Python Challenge Python Bowl, in which participants are encouraged to hunt and kill as many snakes as possible. Footballs made from the doomed ...

+2
Commentary: Coronavirus is a concern, but flu takes more lives
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus is a concern, but flu takes more lives

The new coronavirus outbreak is dominating headlines. More than 7,700 people have contracted the pneumonia-like illness since it was first reported last month, and more than 170 have died. China has imposed a quarantine for over 50 million people. The U.S. has confirmed five cases, all among travelers, and the State Department has issued advisories that warn against travel to China. While ...

+2
Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote
Columnists

Commentary: Want a revolution? It's easy: Vote

I'm talking about a revolution. Not the kind that gets you tear-gassed in the streets of Hong Kong, tortured in a Syrian prison or guillotined in the Place de la Concorde. All we have to do for this revolution is show up to vote, first in our primaries, and then Nov. 3. All of us. Easiest. Revolution. Ever. This surge at the polls would indeed be a revolution because it's a given that so many ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News