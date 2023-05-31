Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What words temper the loss of one child?

Even more, what words engage the mutilation of numerous children by weapons of war?

How do we consider the valor of those who place their flesh before that of a child to endure a fatal bullet so that child may play another day?

Tactical weapons are designed to give maximum advantage to the bearer in battle zones that have no alphabets on the wall.

The alphabet on the wall could write “Uvalde” or “Sandy Hook” or “Look, see Dick die!"

The alphabet on the wall could write “See Spot run” or “See Spot lick the spattered blood!”

And the alphabet on the wall sadly saw it all!

“A” remembers Alexandria, Alithia, Annabell and Amerie, while “a” anguished angrily.

“B” was battered by blood, while “b” bore a barrage of bullets.

“C” counted copious cops coming, while “c” counted copious child casualties.

“D:” Decapitation demanded DNA, while “d” dialed 911.

“E” evokes Eva, Eliahana and Ellie, while “e” exclaimed, “Enough, enough, enough!”

“F” felt fooled by Fox and faux friends, and “f” felt foiled by frequent felonious filibusters.

“G” groaned, “Good guys with gratuitous guns galore,” while “g” groaned one gruesome gun.

“H” hollered “Hideous hell,” while “h” hoped heaven help him and heaven help her.

“I” yelled, “I cry for Irma,” while “i” insisted innocence is imperiled.

“J” said “Jesus loves Jose, Jayce, Jailah and Jacklyn,” while “j” jabbed, “Justice is tardy.”

“K” kneeled for kids, while “k” kneeled to kindle kindness knot killing.

“L” loved Lyla, while “l” lamented love lost.

“M” murmurs, “Miranda, Makenna and Maite,” while “m” is morose and mourns.

“N” starts Nevaeh, while “n” noticed the Nevaeh/heaven nexus.

“O” screamed, “Oh my God,” while “o” offered only other ongoing ominous onslaughts.

“P” proffered the Pope’s Postmortem Prayers, while “p” pleaded for postpartum pupil protection.

The “Q” in Quest must be followed by you, and “q” is in a quandary over you quitting quests.

“R” remembers Rogelio, while “r” remembers retreating rangers.

“S” is stuck in Senate, while “s” sighs in sequestered sorrow.

“T:” Tess trusted Texas, while “t” tells us two teachers trusted Texas too.

“U” unites the Union, while “u” uttered “useless unless e pluribus unum!”

“V” values veterans’ valor, while “v” values voters’ vision vs. voters’ vanity.

“W” wonders “Well, where is William Tell?,” while “w” waits wearily.

“X:” Xavier eXits to Xanadu, while “x” marked the spot of Xavier’s exit.

“Y” yowls if you yawn, while “y” stands for “Why?”

Z and z are used to being dead last. Not this time!

Conclusion: The AR-15 is a terrifying war weapon for war only. It terrified 376 rangers/officers for 74 minutes. Good guys with guns failed, and will again and again.

And next: “The flags in the parade saw it all!”