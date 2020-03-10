As I See It: Arts Center needs city's support

Where does The Arts Center fit into Corvallis’ future? In the current city of Corvallis budget process, the City Council sees The Arts Center as one of the organizations it plans to support, but not at the level our community deserves.
A brief history: The Arts Center started out in 1962 as the Corvallis Arts Council with the leadership of the Corvallis Women’s Club. Corvallis had the first arts council in the state and the 21st in the nation. The Elks donated the Episcopal Church building that is now The Arts Center to the Arts Council. After much fundraising and renovation, the building was moved to city property at the south end of Central Park. The city accepted the building as a gift for The Arts Center to use for community arts programming.
Initially, arts center programs received operating and volunteer support from members, local artists and arts guilds. University visual arts, music and performance departments hosted events at The Arts Center for the entire community. Because arts programs were highly valued, voters approved a property tax levy beginning in 1965. Even after state tax laws changed in the 1990s, the city continued to allocate proportionate operations funding through fiscal year 2010-11, with the last full allocation $88,780. A fallout from the 2008 Great Recession reduced support to the current $36,000, and building expenses the city had borne in the past were passed on to The Arts Center.
Current situation: In May 2019, voters overwhelmingly passed a local option property tax levy to bring the library and parks and recreation programs back to their pre-recession levels; however, The Arts Center, formerly part of Parks & Recreation's budget, was not included. Adjusting for inflation, The Arts Center’s current property tax allocation would be almost three times what the city is currently proposing.
A tragedy in all of this is that city operational support allows The Arts Center to generate additional program support through grants and donations that historically leveraged city funding seven to 10 times. As city budget support decreased, so has program support for arts education, art and wellness, exhibitions and other community-based public art programs. The Arts Center continues to be supported through memberships, local artists, donors and grants. In order to leverage higher funding from outside sources, The Arts Center needs to prove it has consistent support from the city.
As our city’s primary arts services provider, The Arts Center delivers relevant exhibitions and creative engagement programs that are critical to the economic, social and cultural vitality of our community. The Arts Center is also a safe place for people to connect around complex issues. Past art shows connected people to issues of immigration, capital punishment, gender identity and the microbiome, plus other research in cooperation with artists. The upcoming June-July exhibit, “Claiming the Legacy of Oppression,” will be an opportunity for conversations about race, which leaders of the local NAACP branch have called on all residents to have.
As I see it, a fundamental problem is that community arts and culture appears to be no longer highly valued, nor officially recognized by our civic leaders making funding decisions — at a time when the arts can play a vital role in bringing us together!
For The Arts Center to adequately meet its mission on behalf of all in our community, it needs a clear line of sustaining city support. Please join me in letting the Budget Commission and City Council know that we value The Arts Center and call on their support. Now is especially critical as the Budget Commission begins deliberations March 31.
Court Smith taught and did anthropological research at OSU from 1969 to his retirement in 2003. He served on The Arts Center board from 1991 to 1995 and 2004 to 2010. Historical information for this piece came from personal papers and recollections and "The Unfolding of an Idea" by Marion Gathercoal, 2002.