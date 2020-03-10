As I See It: Arts Center needs city's support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Current situation: In May 2019, voters overwhelmingly passed a local option property tax levy to bring the library and parks and recreation programs back to their pre-recession levels; however, The Arts Center, formerly part of Parks & Recreation's budget, was not included. Adjusting for inflation, The Arts Center’s current property tax allocation would be almost three times what the city is currently proposing.

A tragedy in all of this is that city operational support allows The Arts Center to generate additional program support through grants and donations that historically leveraged city funding seven to 10 times. As city budget support decreased, so has program support for arts education, art and wellness, exhibitions and other community-based public art programs. The Arts Center continues to be supported through memberships, local artists, donors and grants. In order to leverage higher funding from outside sources, The Arts Center needs to prove it has consistent support from the city.