The first Labor Day holiday in the U.S. was celebrated with a parade on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

Although the idea for Labor Day started in the New York area, the Beaver State out West was the first state in the U.S. to pass a law recognizing Labor Day. Oregon passed the law on Feb. 21, 1887.

Other states followed in passing state laws recognizing Labor Day. By 1894, more than 20 states had adopted the holiday. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September a legal federal holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed it into law that same day.

It has been nearly 130 years since Labor Day became a national holiday; the U.S. workforce has changed a lot over that time and continues to change.

At the Oregon Employment Department, we spend great time and effort measuring and reporting on employment trends in Oregon and Oregon’s 36 counties. But for this Labor Day, I would like to focus away from our employment numbers and focus on the workers who provide the labor.

What is the face of labor in Oregon and the mid-Willamette Valley? And how has that face of labor changed over the past 30 years?

Our partners at the U.S. Census Bureau’s Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics program produce data that allow us to look at demographic variables of workers at a detailed level of geography.

In 1992, 53% of Oregon’s workers were men. During the height of the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010, men and women each held 50% of the jobs in Oregon. But since then, the share has moved back to being very similar to where it was 30 years ago. In 2022, 52% of Oregon’s workers were men.

Benton County hasn’t followed that statewide trend. In 1992, 51% of Benton County’s workers were men. In 2022, it flipped to where 51% of the county’s workers are women.

In Linn County, 58% of the workers were men in 1992. That share declined over 30 years, and in 2022, 54% of the workers in the county were men.

While we are on the topic of gender, let’s look at wages. In 1992, Oregon women’s average monthly earnings were 60% of male earnings. In 2021, women earned 72% of male earnings.

The trend has been similar in the mid-valley. Women in Linn County earned 54% of what men earned in 1992, and they earned 70% in 2021. Similarly, in Benton County the women earned 56% of male earnings in 1992, and 71% in 2021.

The age of our workforce in the mid-valley and Oregon has changed considerably over the past 30 years. In 1992, 10% of Oregon’s workers were age 55 or older. In 2022, nearly one in four workers (24%) in Oregon were age 55 or over.

The number of workers at least 65 years old grew from just 2% of Oregon’s workforce in 1992 to comprise nearly 8% of the workforce in 2022. Benton and Linn counties have followed the statewide trend. In 2022, 25% of the workers were age 55 or older in both counties.

With older workers comprising a larger share of the current workforce, the number of prime-age workers (ages 25 to 54) has shrunk as a share of the workforce.

In 1992, 73% of the workers in Linn and Benton counties were age 25 to 54. By 2022, it was down to 62% in Benton County and 60% in Linn County.

It isn’t that people in the prime working ages are participating less in the workforce; it is just that back in 1992, all baby boomers would have been in the prime working age group.

The boomer generation is significantly larger than are the Generation X and millennials that would follow. This is the big reason behind the aging we see in our workforce in recent decades.

The workforce in Oregon and the mid-Willamette Valley has become more racially and ethnically diverse over the past 30 years. In 1992, 7% of workers in Oregon were not white. In 2022, that share has doubled, with 14% of Oregon’s workforce not being white.

In Benton and Linn counties, only 4% of workers in 1992 were not white. In 2022, 9% of Linn County’s workers were not white, and it was 11% in Benton County.

In Oregon, only 4% of Oregon’s workers in 1992 were Hispanic or Latino. However, by 2022, Hispanic and Latino workers made up nearly 14% of Oregon’s workforce.

In both Benton and Linn counties, just under 3% of the workforce in 1992 were Hispanic or Latino. In 2022, Linn County’s workforce was 12% Hispanic or Latino; in Benton County, Hispanics comprised a little less than 10% of the workforce.

Happy Labor Day to all workers in Oregon and the mid-Willamette Valley, past and present, as we celebrate the social and economic achievements of America’s workforce.