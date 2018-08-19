If you drove on Northwest Garfield Avenue in Corvallis on Sunday, you may have had to sit and wait for a bit at its intersection with Northwest 27th Avenue, where flaggers were stopping cars so bicyclists and pedestrians could flow through.
You may have encountered other roads blocked off between Cloverland Park and the Harding Center.
That’s because for four hours Sunday afternoon, a mile-long route between the park and the school was closed to cars for the second Open Streets Corvallis. Activities were clustered at both ends of the route and in two places along the way, but many neighbors along the route also hosted activities of their own, including a miniature petting zoo, live music and lemonade stands.
Ilene McClelland, event organizer with the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, said she didn’t yet have a tally yet for attendance, but said it seemed similar to last year when the event drew around 2,000 people. It took around 200 volunteers and 80 community partners to put on the event, she said.
“It really is a community event. So many people come together to make this happen,” she said.
McClelland said this year it was a bit easier to get neighbors around the event on board since many went to the event last year and therefore had an understanding of what it would be like this year.
“This year people are acting excited to hear it’s coming to their neighborhood,” she said. “Last year it was a challenge because we’d never really done anything like that before in Corvallis.”
McClelland said her hope is that the neighborhoods that host the event will become closer through participating and that those connections will help them address neighborhood issues. McClelland said the plan for next year is to have the event in South Corvallis and continue to move the event between different neighborhoods each year.
“You’re creating a sense of community in creating the event,” she said.
Sarah Sorenson, with Open Streets Corvallis’ research committee, said the event this year was trying to more actively study the demographics of people, how they experienced it, how they learned about it and what could be improved. She said there were three lead researchers who are professional anthropologists and another eight volunteers helping out.
The research included observing participants, doing surveys and allowing people to place stickers on poster boards to give feedback.
She said the idea is to improve the event and add to the very limited pool of research done on similar open streets events nationally.
Brittney Riley, a Corvallis native who now lives in San Francisco, California, was visiting Corvallis this weekend and attended the event.
“It’s great. It lets kids run wild a bit and created a nice environment for the neighborhood,” she said.
Riley, who bicycles herself, added that the event could encourage people to bike more.
“Once you get people on a bike, they see how much easier it is to get around and not have to worry about finding parking,” she said.