The Corvallis Transit System has received an infusion of state money and will be expanding hours, adding stops and instituting Sunday service.
Transit officials will be on hand to discuss the changes at a 5 p.m. Tuesday open house (see information box).
“This is a service expansion for CTS, probably the biggest in the last 10 years or so,” said Patrick Rollens, public information officer for the city.
The service upgrades will be paid for with the nearly $3 million CTS will receive in the next two fiscal years. The money, part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), comes from a 0.1% state transit tax that went into effect July 1,
“It’s really nice to see some of that state money coming to Corvallis to expand service,” Rollens said.
Here is a look at the planned changes, which were selected from a list of projects established by the city's new transit development plan. The changes add approximately 10,000 hours of service per year.
• Adding Sunday service. Six routes will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Adding morning and afternoon peak service to Routes 1, 5 and 6 when Oregon State University is in session.
• Redesigning Route 8 to provide regular, 120-minute service Monday through Saturday to southwest Corvallis, including Grand Oaks.
• Increasing frequency on Route 2 and Route 3 to 30-minute cycles Monday through Saturday.
• Adding a 30-minute frequency route to downtown Corvallis via Second Street seven days a week.
• Extending evening service hours for Routes 1-8.
• Adding direct service to Buchanan and Grant avenues.
• Moving and consolidating some stops to improve on-time performance.