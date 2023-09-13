Country estate on top of knoll with gorgeous territorial views that will take your breath away! The stately 5622 SF home has been lovingly cared for with updated kitchen, baths, 2 Laundry rooms, all newer vinyl windows. 4 oversized bedrooms and a 650 SF basement apartment with its own outside access. The property is currently set up for multi-generational living with 1880SF - 2004 MFG home on hardship/Buyer to do own due diligence. 4 car garage 2 bay shop and large barn. Leased acreage maintains EFU status farm deferral. Garden shed raised garden beds and sprinkler system complete this private and secure home. Close to all shopping, and State Capital amenities. Wine Country! Move in ready