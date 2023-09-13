In close proximity to Scio and Stayton. A well-cared-for home boasts charm and functionality. 5BR/4.2 bath+2 add'l carpeted & heated bonus rooms on the 3rd floor. Each BR has a walk-in closet, 9ft ceilings, & hardwood floors throughout. Chef's dream kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters, HUGE pantry. Designed for ADU/dual living potential w/its own private entry. The dog kennel/barn has hot water & was designed for breeding dogs. The outdoor area of the kennel is fully fenced for exercise and play.