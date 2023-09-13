In close proximity to Scio and Stayton. A well-cared-for home boasts charm and functionality. 5BR/4.2 bath+2 add'l carpeted & heated bonus rooms on the 3rd floor. Each BR has a walk-in closet, 9ft ceilings, & hardwood floors throughout. Chef's dream kitchen w/custom cabinetry, granite counters, HUGE pantry. Designed for ADU/dual living potential w/its own private entry. The dog kennel/barn has hot water & was designed for breeding dogs. The outdoor area of the kennel is fully fenced for exercise and play.
5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You will find a hidden gem among the trees at the end of your private country lane, this adorable 1913 4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow has lots of …
This 1920's home features extensive updates, including a large addition. The entertainers kitchen features granite counters, a roomy island, d…
Adorable and beautifully remodeled home in excellent location! This beautiful home on 1/4 acre has all new floors, cabinets, quartz countertop…
This home checks all the boxes! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac on .26 acres, this expansive 2,737 SqFt home has been beautifully updated & …
Charming English Colonial 3-bedroom home in desirable West NobHill Neighborhood. Nearby Bush Park, schools, shops, and restaurants. Coved arch…