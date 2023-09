Gorgeous Classic "4-Square" Historic Home in small community between Albany and Lebanon. Newer roof, vinyl siding, full insulation, storm windows, and a "GeoThermal" heat pump. 4 upstairs bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Large attic and full basement with two finished rooms and other half storage and workshop. Large kitchen with new fridge and stove. Home sits on .71 acres and has a 30X50 4 bay (concrete floor) shop with 120/240 volt. "Pre-approved" financing required.