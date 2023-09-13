Open House Sat 9/9 11-1! Just 5 minutes from downtown Corvallis on nearly an acre, is this beautiful home full of character and craftsmanship. Spacious in this 4,134sqft, 5 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms. Finished basement is set up for dual living with its own kitchen, bathroom, bedroom & separate entrance! Large patio off the formal dining room, beautiful hardwood floors and spacious bedroom closets. Two car garage & small shed, bike path to downtown. New in 2015: Roof, Furnace, A/C & exterior repainted in 2018
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $659,900
