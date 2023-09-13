Sweeping views of the Cascades! One-owner custom home by Russ Peterson. Formal living/dining w/ gas fireplace, lrg kitchen w/ granite countertops, breakfast nook, SS appliances, & walkiin pantry, office w/ custom built-in shelves, family RM w/ fireplace, open to new deck. Primary ste w/ coffered ceilings, tiled shower & lrg walkin closet, 3 other BRs & updated BA. Wine cellar & 1 bedroom ste w/ sliding door to patio lower, tons storage. Well lanscaped, 2-zone GFA & AC, 3+car garage/shop. New roof & paint.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,497,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You will find a hidden gem among the trees at the end of your private country lane, this adorable 1913 4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow has lots of …
This 1920's home features extensive updates, including a large addition. The entertainers kitchen features granite counters, a roomy island, d…
Adorable and beautifully remodeled home in excellent location! This beautiful home on 1/4 acre has all new floors, cabinets, quartz countertop…
This home checks all the boxes! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac on .26 acres, this expansive 2,737 SqFt home has been beautifully updated & …
Charming English Colonial 3-bedroom home in desirable West NobHill Neighborhood. Nearby Bush Park, schools, shops, and restaurants. Coved arch…