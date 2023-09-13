It's a WPW! Priced under area cops. If you enjoy nature, entertaining & custom-built homes, this is for you! Easy access to downtown or I-5. Huge LR, w/ clear cedar everywhere & a rock fireplace, this room is stunning & offers views of the coastal range. Mostly hardwood on the main level, w/carpet in the FR. Custom kitchen remodel in 2002, granite countertops & SS appliances, including a 6 burner gas cooktop & double ovens. Private setting & great location, abundant natural light w/ so many windows. Primary offers a balcony for coffee or wine & an en-suite. Fireplaces in LR, FR, and daylight basement & ready for a gas product in the casual dining/den area. Several deck/patio areas for outside entertaining, w/ plenty of parking to welcome your guests! Bonus areas: Interior liquor cabinet, office or playroom upper, dining or den on main & mechanical room off the finished daylight basement. There is SO much to enjoy about this home, Azalea Woods awaits you! The listing agent & owner is an OR Licensed Broker.