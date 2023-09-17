New Price! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to buy a gorgeous home in the sought out after South Salem location. Here you will find a perfect combination of old style charm and modern updates. Walk into the main level, up a short stair case, and be welcomed by a spacious living room, open kitchen and dining area. With no lack of storage and an abundance of counter space, you will have no hesitation in entertaining family and friends. Beautiful hardwood floors lead the way to your 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two wood burning-corner fireplaces add comfort and style. All this, on the main, but that's not all! The lower level features a charming family room, bedroom, and half bath/laundry room. Spacious two car garage with built in tool cabinets. Outside is a large yard, private deck, and an insulated tool shed with electricity. A sweet and suitable home only five minutes drive from local parks, shops, and restaurants; an eight minute drive to downtown Salem. New furnace and AC in 2021. New interior paint and landscaping 2023. Newer siding, hot water heater, and electrical panel. This is what we call move-in ready.