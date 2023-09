Located in Nob Hill, one of the most charming storybook neighborhoods in Salem. This one level home is full of light and space. The kitchen is brand new and features white cabinets, beautiful quartz counters, stainless appliances and a walk in pantry. Both bathrooms are new with oversized designer tile. All new flooring includes wood look laminate. New roof. Indoor laundry. Ample storage. Fenced backyard. Stroll to Bush Park. Close to shops, dining, bus lines and fast access to downtown and I5.