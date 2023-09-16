Credit towards closing or buy down of $7500 for the best offer made! Opportunity zone 0% down loan available for this house...contact me directly for info! Beautiful update while keeping the vintage home feel! Craftsman style home with a welcoming front porch. New Custom natural wood Kitchen with quartz counters. Large, freshly landscaped, fenced corner lot in up and coming neighborhood near Willamette, Salem hospital, and downtown. Huge list of upgrades: carpet, interior and exterior paint, roof, vanities, light fixtures, fence, landscaping and kitchen. Detached oversized garage out back. Lots of yard for gardening and entertaining. Newer windows and siding, furnace abt 10 years old, HWH 6 yrs old. This charmer is ready for you!