Nestled in a tranquil neighborhood in the heart of Philomath, Oregon, this inviting one-story home offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Boasting four spacious bedrooms and two well-appointed bathrooms within its 1368 square feet, this charming residence is perfect for anyone seeking modern simplicity. The property sits on a generous .19-acre lot, providing ample outdoor space for gardening, recreation, and enjoying the Pacific Northwest's serene beauty.