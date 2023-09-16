Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Huge historic home with modern updates. Close to shopping this 3 story home offers a gorgeous formal dining room, open kitchen, tons of storage, large parking area, and a 10x21 shop with a concrete pad. Original hardwood trim throughout, and new flooring in basement and upstairs. Have your morning coffee on the cute front porch and play in the big backyard with an established garden. Major upgrades include a finished basement and paid off solar panels that gives tons of savings. Don't miss out on this gem!