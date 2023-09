Welcome to your truly special home, where comfort meets convenience. This beautiful 2-story home is the perfect blend of modern living and historic charm, with 4 generously sized bedrooms, 2.5 baths & a bonus room. Soak in the natural light coming through the large slider leading to your backyard. From wood to tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, this home has something for everyone! With a basement, gas furnace & instant water heater you'll never want for more space! Come see it today!