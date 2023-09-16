This is a great home on a quiet street. It has an updated kitchen, fresh paint on the interior and exterior, and a brand new roof. It has a spacious master suite with a walk in closet. As well as a finished family room in the basement which adds more usable square footage to the home. It has a carport and an attached one car garage. It is a must see. Seller is related to Broker.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to your own personal oasis! This stunning property is situated on 2.47 acres, offering plenty of space for outdoor activities and rela…
Prestigious home in premier location. Custom built home on a grand scale, yet intimate & warm. This stately presented 1 level home has an …
Low maintenance living at this 55+ community! With updates throughout including new floors, paint, an updated furnace w/central air & more…
Iconic 1940's Cape Cod with warm wood, built-ins and period aspects that exude charm and old world elegance. All in mint condition! Six bedroo…
Low maintenance living at this 55+ community! With updates throughout including new floors, paint, an updated furnace w/central air & more…