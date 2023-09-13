Marvel in the beauty of this exquisite estate located amidst a century old forest. Every detail was thoughtfully planned & executed. Vintage lighting, doorknobs, fireplace surround & even a set of doors were hand-selected & retrofitted. Boasting 3 primary suites, study, bonus rm, indoor swim spa, sauna, 2 ranges, Oregon walnut woodwrk, barn, shop & gorgeous gardens. Includes Hamilton Creek frontage, approx 20 acres in pasture, roughly 786k ft timber. Roof/gutters in 2021. 5min to golf course. NO DRIVE-BYS.