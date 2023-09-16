Seller is in the process of saving this historical home. Come finish what he started. 2 legal dwellings per county, approx 700ft, Hamilton Creek, springs: Live water year round, pond, 25gpm well, lg shop, barn, fenced and crossed fence.
