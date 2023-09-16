Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Nestled in the scenic town of Independence, beautifully updated Craftsman home on 1 acre offers the perfect escape. Poss. room for add house. 10 ft ceilings on the main, this home is perfect for families or those who love to entertain. The light & bright kitchen features a bank of windows & lots of original charm throughout. Exterior recently painted & a newer roof make this home move-in ready. Detached 2-car garage w/ heated/finished space on 2nd flr & the perfect red barn make this property one of kind!