Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous 1925 Craftsman tucked away in the heart of Corvallis w/walking distance to OSU, parks & downtown. Lovingly cared for throughout the years this charming home underwent a recent FULL KITCHEN REMODEL & 5 ft EXPANSION that you will love! OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: Energy saving ductless A/C units (added in 2021), upgraded electrical, plumbing, custom built-ins, crown moldings, newer roof/gutters (2015) exterior paint (2019) & charming outdoor space to gather. Hurry!