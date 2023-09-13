This home offers an unparalleled living experience, where tranquility and sophistication seamlessly blend with nature's majestic beauty. With unobstructed views from Mt Hood to Spencer's Butte, this residence is a masterpiece of design and location. It offers abundant space for relaxation and entertainment. Whether you're enjoying a cozy evening by the fireplace or hosting movie night in the theatre the spaces effortlessly cater to your every need. The epitome of refined living in a truly idyllic setting.