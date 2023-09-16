Charming 1910 Craftsman Completely Remodeled 4 bed, 2 Bath Home. Brand New Roof, Electrical, Plumbing, Siding, Flooring, Custom Kitchen, Custom Bathrooms and much more! Tiled Upstairs Bathroom, Walk in Shower Downstairs. Master on Main w/ Private Deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Shop is 24 wide x 20 deep x 16 tall with large loft area. Nice corner lot with plenty of room for parking, RV and so much more. Don't miss this one!!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $395,000
