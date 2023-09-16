This 1920's home features extensive updates, including a large addition. The entertainers kitchen features granite counters, a roomy island, durable bamboo flooring & more. Enjoy your own personal theater, 4 spacious bedrooms including a luxurious primary suite w/walk-in shower & dual vanity. Tons of natural light & character! Barn w/4 stalls & med tack room w/chemical shower, 2 year round creeks, 8 acres of fenced pasture & mature fruit trees. Owners open to possible seller carry with large down.