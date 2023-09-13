Welcome to your own personal oasis! This stunning property is situated on 2.47 acres, offering plenty of space for outdoor activities and relaxation. One of the highlights of this property is the unique Hobbit home, which is currently being used as an Airbnb rental.The Hobbit home is a charming and cozy space, and features a comfortable bed and a cozy living area. The home is filled with unique and whimsical touches making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience.In addition to the Hobbit home, the property also includes a spacious main house with plenty of room for entertaining and relaxation. The home features high ceilings, large windows, and plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped a large island, making it the perfect space for cooking and entertaining.Outdoors, the property offers endless possibilities for fun and relaxation. With its unique Hobbit home, spacious lot, and endless potential, this property is truly a gem. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it your own!